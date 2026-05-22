North Texas teen honored for saving friend’s life

The Brief A North Texas teenager saved his friend’s life after the other boy collapsed while playing basketball. Jace Giles began chest compressions until Coppell Fire Department EMS arrived on scene. He and others involved received the Citizens Life Saving Awards on Friday.



A teenager used CPR training to save his friend’s life and was honored with a Citizens Life Saving Award on Friday.

The backstory:

Jace Giles was walking home after playing basketball with his friend, Nasir Brobby, who suddenly collapsed.

Without hesitation, the 13-year-old immediately began chest compressions until his mom and Coppell Fire Department EMS arrived.

Physicians at Medical City Children’s hospital credit Giles’ quick action and previous CPR training for rescuing his friend.

What they're saying:

"I panicked because I had no idea what was going on. He’s never done this," said Giles.

The unanticipated collapse of Brobby was caused by a birth defect that wasn’t discovered until he got to the hospital.

"The blood flow from his left coronary artery has been abnormal his entire life, and so his heart muscle was starving from blood," said Tia Raymond, a pediatric cardiologist.

This experience also highlighted the importance of CPR training.

"You never know when someone is going to need their life saved or when you’ll be able to save someone’s life," said Terese Tunia, Giles’ mother.

Despite this terrifying situation, Giles is simply grateful his friend survived.

"Yeah, I’m just glad he’s alive and well to play sports with me" he said.

What's next:

Following the rescue, Giles, Brobby, Coppell firefighters, and the 911 dispatchers involved were honored with Citizens Life Saving Awards for their actions during the emergency.

For the kids involved, the biggest victory is getting right back on the basketball court.