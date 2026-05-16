3 Dallas PD officers injured in Forney plane crash; no fatalities

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The Brief Three Dallas PD officers survived after a small plane crash in Forney overnight. Two were hospitalized, while another was treated at the scene and released. The FAA and Texas DPS are investigating what caused the crash.



After a small plane crashed in Forney overnight, all three Dallas police officers who were on board are reportedly still alive.

Forney plane crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after midnight Saturday in the area of Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail in Forney. Forney police and fire personnel responded to the scene.

Three people were aboard the single-engine plane when it made an emergency landing in a field. According to the Dallas Police Department, all three were off-duty officers with the force.

Two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and a third was treated and released at the scene, a City of Forney spokesperson said.

The FAA later identified the plane as a Bellanca Downer 14-19-3.

Forney police are working with the FAA and Texas DPS to investigate the incident.

What we don't know:

The names of the officers were not released. The conditions of the hospitalized occupants were not commented on.

No information was available at the time of publishing about what caused the crash.