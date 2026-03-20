Near-record heat doesn't deter North Texans enjoying the outdoors

The Brief Record-breaking heat is hitting North Texas this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-high 90s. Sunday’s forecast of 97°F would shatter the 90-year-old daily record and sits nearly 25 degrees above the March average. Some residents are looking forward to the change. Others are shifting plans to find shade as the unseasonably hot "summer-like" conditions replace typical spring weather.



The first weekend of spring is arriving with temperatures that are more like summer.

North Texas will heat up into the 90s on Saturday and Sunday, forcing some people to change their outdoor plans. Others are embracing the change.

Record Heat Possible

What we know:

North Texas will get close to breaking several heat records for this time in March this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The high on Friday reached 89, which was well below the record of 92 set in 2017.

The heat rises on Saturday with a forecast high of 95, and Sunday is expected to reach 97.

If the mercury hits 97 on Sunday, it would shatter the previous daily record of 93 set in 1934 and 1935.

While Saturday's forecast is shy of the triple-digit record of 100 set in 1916, it remains nearly 25 degrees above the typical March average.

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What they're saying:

At Friday evening’s baseball game between the Allen Eagles and the McKinney Lions, the shade was the real winner.

"Yeah, it’s hot," said Wendy Scott, a baseball fan. "We are usually bundled up in blankets and heated jackets. Now we’re in summer shirts and shorts."

For some, the unseasonably warm air felt like a bonus.

"I’m actually enjoying it right now. You know, last weekend we were a little cold. Now it’s nice and warm. A little warmer than I wanted it but it feels really good now," said Tim Palamar.

For others, it’s perhaps a preview of what’s waiting.

"I know we’re in for a hot summer, I think," said Charles Wilson.

The summer-like temperatures weren’t slowing the kids down at the nearby Station Park. The playground was packed as parents hunted for a spot in the shade.

"We’re from here, so we’re used to it," said Travis Parker.

Used to it? Maybe. Excited about it? It just depends on who you ask.