Multi-vehicle crash and fires shut down southbound I-35 in Denton County

article

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash and subsequent car fires forced authorities to close all southbound lanes of I-35 in Denton County between Rector and Milam roads. Emergency responders confirmed no one was injured in the blaze, though drivers face severe afternoon delays with traffic diverted to FM 156. Officials have not yet determined what caused the crash or how many total vehicles caught fire as crews clear the scene.



A multi-vehicle crash caused several vehicles to catch fire Sunday afternoon, prompting emergency officials to shut down southbound Interstate 35 in Denton County for an undetermined period.

I-35 southbound shut down

What we know:

Authorities issued a traffic alert shortly before 1 p.m. announcing that all southbound lanes of I-35 were closed between Rector Road and Milam Road.

Emergency responders confirmed that no injuries were reported despite the intensity of the blaze.

Denton Police say there were five vehicles involved in the pileup, but only four wreckers were needed.

Motorists are being diverted off the highway and urged to find alternate routes. Officials noted that traffic is heavily utilizing Farm-to-Market Road 156 toward Krum as a primary detour. Drivers traversing the corridor between Sanger and Denton should expect significant delays throughout the afternoon as crews work to clear the wreckage and evaluate the roadway.

The roadway is expected to be closed until at least 3 p.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.