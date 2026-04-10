MISSING: Police seek public’s help finding endangered nonverbal teen in Allen
ALLEN, Texas - Police are searching for an endangered 17-year-old boy last seen Thursday night in Allen.
What we know:
Chinonyeren Oliver was last seen on foot around 10:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Forest Bend Drive.
Oliver is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, but no shoes.
Police say Oliver is nonverbal and has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability. Investigators believe his disappearance poses a direct threat to his health and safety.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding Oliver’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Parker Police Department at 972-442-0333.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Parker Police Department.