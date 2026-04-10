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MISSING: Police seek public’s help finding endangered nonverbal teen in Allen

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Published  April 10, 2026 6:09am CDT
Allen
FOX 4
article

Chinonyeren Oliver

The Brief

    • Police are searching for 17-year-old Chinonyeren Oliver, an endangered and nonverbal teen last seen Thursday night in Allen. 
    • Oliver, who has an intellectual disability, was last seen on foot in the 7300 block of Forest Bend Drive wearing a black shirt and black pants but no shoes. 
    • Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Parker Police Department at 972-442-0333.

ALLEN, Texas - Police are searching for an endangered 17-year-old boy last seen Thursday night in Allen.

What we know:

Chinonyeren Oliver was last seen on foot around 10:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Forest Bend Drive.

Oliver is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, but no shoes.

Police say Oliver is nonverbal and has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability. Investigators believe his disappearance poses a direct threat to his health and safety.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Oliver’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Parker Police Department at 972-442-0333.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Parker Police Department.

AllenMissing Persons