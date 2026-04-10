MISSING: Police seek public’s help finding endangered nonverbal teen in Allen

article

The Brief Police are searching for 17-year-old Chinonyeren Oliver, an endangered and nonverbal teen last seen Thursday night in Allen. Oliver, who has an intellectual disability, was last seen on foot in the 7300 block of Forest Bend Drive wearing a black shirt and black pants but no shoes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Parker Police Department at 972-442-0333.



Police are searching for an endangered 17-year-old boy last seen Thursday night in Allen.

What we know:

Chinonyeren Oliver was last seen on foot around 10:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Forest Bend Drive.

Oliver is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, but no shoes.

Police say Oliver is nonverbal and has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability. Investigators believe his disappearance poses a direct threat to his health and safety.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Oliver’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Parker Police Department at 972-442-0333.