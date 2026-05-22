Memorial Day gas prices: Where to find cheapest gas in North Texas

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The Brief Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the average price of a regular gallon of gas across the state of Texas is $4.09. That's over 50% higher than the same weekend in 2025, when the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Lone Star state sat at $2.79. If you're looking to find the cheapest prices for gas in the North Texas metroplex, cities like Hurst, Prosper and Forney have an average gallon of gas near $3.50.



Ahead of a big travel holiday, the gas prices in North Texas are sitting at over $4 a gallon.

Current gas prices in Texas

What we know:

AAA reports that the average price of a regular gallon of gas in Texas is around $4.09. A gallon of diesel will cost you $5.05.

For regular gas, that's 50% higher than a year ago, when the average price for a gallon sat at $2.79 and diesel was at $3.09.

Cheapest gas in North Texas

Cheapest gas prices in North Texas on May 22, 2026

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in Dallas-Fort Worth sits at around $4.14. If you're looking to save some money at the pump, your best bet is going outside the main metro areas.

The lowest price is at Q Mart Prism in Hurst, off of 6500A Precinct Line Road, where you can get a gallon for $3.22.

Prices in Burleson, Celina, Prosper, Forney and Plano sit at around $3.59 on average.

What they're saying:

"A lot of market analysts and industry experts are expecting the price of oil to go up."

Ray Trevino, the Director of Operations for Fort Worth-based Pecos Country Operators, says he expects the price of gas to keep rising as long as the Iran War continues.

The price of oil is hovering between $95 and $105 a barrel right now, but could quickly be lowered to $80 a barrel if the Middle East conflict ends.

Ray Trevino

"Right now, companies like Exxon and us here at Pecos are really using capital discipline. In the past, we would obviously begin to drill, baby, drill. And next thing you know, prices would drop significantly," Trevino says.

"That doesn't only hurt the stockholders, shareholders, investors, but it hurts the American economy as well. And we need to find that balance right now."

If President Donald Trump and his administration lift the federal gas tax, prices would drop around 18 to 15 cents.

Trevino suggested filling up on Wednesdays, when the price of gas is typically lower than on the weekends.

"I can't stand them"

Local perspective:

"It's too high, you know what I'm saying? Like, it takes about 60 to fill up," Ashton Hunter tells FOX 4's Lori Brown.

Despite the high prices, Hunter is still planning on driving to Houston for the Memorial Day weekend. AAA projects more people will be driving over 50 miles away from home for the holiday.

One North Texas resident is turning to his motorcycle to save money on gas. Michael Davis tells Brown he bought the motorcycle to save up for a truck, but now isn't so sure based on the price of gas.

"I just look at the gas, and I'm like, doing the numbers. And I was like, I'm gonna be broke, I am gonna be in debt, not just broke. So I think it's a little outrageous," Davis said.