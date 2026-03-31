Man struck and killed on Fort Worth Avenue in West Dallas

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The Brief A man was pronounced dead at the scene Monday night after being struck by a small sedan while walking in a West Dallas roadway. The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Avenue just before 10 p.m., where the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators. While the investigation remains ongoing, police have not yet released the victim's identity or determined why he was walking in the street.



A man was struck and killed while walking in a Dallas street Monday night, according to police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth Ave pedestrian crash (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Ave. just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officers and paramedics found a man lying in the street; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man was walking in the roadway when a driver in a small sedan traveling northeast on Fort Worth Ave. struck him. The driver stopped and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Information regarding the crash remains limited. It is currently unclear why the victim was in the roadway, and his identity has not yet been released pending notification of kin.