Man struck and killed on Fort Worth Avenue in West Dallas
DALLAS - A man was struck and killed while walking in a Dallas street Monday night, according to police.
Fort Worth Ave pedestrian crash (Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a call in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Ave. just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officers and paramedics found a man lying in the street; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the man was walking in the roadway when a driver in a small sedan traveling northeast on Fort Worth Ave. struck him. The driver stopped and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
Information regarding the crash remains limited. It is currently unclear why the victim was in the roadway, and his identity has not yet been released pending notification of kin.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the incident.