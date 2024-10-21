Man shot at Dallas corner store, found in car at apartment complex nearly a mile away

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.

Officers responded to a call at an apartment complex on Audelia Road, near the intersection of Skillman Street and Interstate 635, shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest inside his car at the entrance to the complex.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a corner store between Forest Lane and Skillman Street, not at the apartment complex.

Corner store where shooting initially occurred.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and why the man initially said hed was at a different location when he was shot.

The victim's name has not been released, and no information about a suspect has been provided.