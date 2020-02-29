Lawn party held at the ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’

article

Dozens of North Texans celebrated the failed building implosion of the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” during a lawn party Saturday afternoon.

The developers of The Central, the area near Haskell and Central Expressway, hosted the free party in the shadow of the building.

There was music, food trucks, artists, and several giveaways.

The tower was left after crews tried imploding it earlier this month.

Party-goers said they are shocked to see it still standing, but appreciate that the tower brings Dallas residents together.

"I've seen some of the stuff by the guy who built it, and he built it to last,” Blake Bennett said.

Demolition crews said it could be weeks before the rest of the tower comes down.