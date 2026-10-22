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I-20 and I-45 in Dallas shut down for police activity

By
FOX 4
Traffic
Published October 22, 2026 1:57 PM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 1:57 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Both Interstate 20 and Interstate 45 are completely shut down in Dallas due to ongoing police activity on a bridge overpass.   
    • Traffic is backed up for miles in all directions, and drivers are strongly advised to avoid the area.

DALLAS - Interstate 20 and Interstate 45 are completely shut down in Dallas because of police activity.

What we know:

Dallas police said officers were called to the eastbound LBJ Freeway ramp at the Julius Schepps Freeway around 10 a.m. on Friday.

All lanes of I-20 and I-45 remain shut down in that area because of the police activity on the bridge overpass. 

Images from SKY 4 showed officers attempting to speak to a man who was standing on the side of the bridge. SWAT and ambulance vehicles were also at the scene.

Big picture view:

Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles in all directions on I-20 and I-45.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police and the SKY 4 helicopter.

TrafficSouth Dallas