I-20 and I-45 in Dallas shut down for police activity

article

The Brief Both Interstate 20 and Interstate 45 are completely shut down in Dallas due to ongoing police activity on a bridge overpass. Traffic is backed up for miles in all directions, and drivers are strongly advised to avoid the area.



Interstate 20 and Interstate 45 are completely shut down in Dallas because of police activity.

What we know:

Dallas police said officers were called to the eastbound LBJ Freeway ramp at the Julius Schepps Freeway around 10 a.m. on Friday.

All lanes of I-20 and I-45 remain shut down in that area because of the police activity on the bridge overpass.

Images from SKY 4 showed officers attempting to speak to a man who was standing on the side of the bridge. SWAT and ambulance vehicles were also at the scene.

Big picture view:

Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles in all directions on I-20 and I-45.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.