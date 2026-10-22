I-20 and I-45 in Dallas shut down for police activity
DALLAS - Interstate 20 and Interstate 45 are completely shut down in Dallas because of police activity.
What we know:
Dallas police said officers were called to the eastbound LBJ Freeway ramp at the Julius Schepps Freeway around 10 a.m. on Friday.
All lanes of I-20 and I-45 remain shut down in that area because of the police activity on the bridge overpass.
Images from SKY 4 showed officers attempting to speak to a man who was standing on the side of the bridge. SWAT and ambulance vehicles were also at the scene.
Big picture view:
Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles in all directions on I-20 and I-45.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police and the SKY 4 helicopter.