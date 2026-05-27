Helicopter crashes near Denton County training facility
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DENTON COUNTY, Texas - Two people were hurt when a helicopter crashed on Wednesday near the Bell Helicopter training facility.
What we know:
The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 16000 block of Victory Circle West. That’s near Bell Helicopter’s training facility in Denton County.
The Denton County Emergency Services Department confirmed that two people were on board at the time. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still unknown. It’s also not clear whether the helicopter was on a training flight.
Officials did not provide any details on how serious the victims’ injuries are.
The Source: The information in this story comes from an update from Denton County ESD.