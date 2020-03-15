H-E-B enacting product purchasing limits, updates list of items
AUSTIN, Texas - HEB has enacted product purchasing limits on some food and non-food items for its stores during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a press release from the company, in order to ensure everyone has access to all essential items, the grocer has limited a certain amount of items that can be purchased per transaction.
"In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need when they need them, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items help protect the supply chain in Texas. While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, we encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products," the press release stated.
Full list of items limited per transaction by H-E-B updated as of March 15:
Food Items:
- Chicken – 4 units
- Ground Beef – 4 units
- Water – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons, total of 4 items
- Eggs – 2 units
- Frozen vegetables – 4 units
- Frozen breakfast – 4 units
- Frozen pizza – 4 units
- Boxed dinners – 8 units
- Pasta – 4 units
- Pasta Sauce: 4 units
- Rice – 4 units
- Canned Soup – 8 units
- Canned Vegetables – 8 units
- Canned Beans – 8 units
- Canned seafood – 8 units
- Canned meat – 8 units
- Dried Beans – 4 units
- Nut butters – 4 units
- Oatmeal – 4 units
- Cereal – 4 units
- Bread – 4 units
- Milk – 2 units
- Powdered Milk – 2 units
Non-food Items:
- Baby Diapers – 2 units
- Baby wipes – 2 units
- Toilet Paper – 2 units
- Paper Towels - 4 units
- Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units
- Liquid Bleach – 2 units
- Hand sanitizer – 2 units
- Hand soap – 2 units
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 units
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 units
- Latex Gloves – 2 units
- Masks – 2 units
"We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress," the company said.