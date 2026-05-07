Grand Prairie firefighter’s husband detained by ICE after routine check-in

The Brief Venezuelan asylum seeker Juan Lucena was detained by ICE during a routine immigration appointment in March despite having no criminal record. Lucena’s wife, a Grand Prairie firefighter and U.S. citizen, is appealing for his release as the couple seeks to reinstate his parole and secure a green card. ICE has not yet clarified why Lucena was taken into custody.



A Grand Prairie firefighter is looking for a way to get her husband released from ICE custody. She said he was detained while going in for a routine check-in.

What we know:

Juan Lucena is currently detained at the Prairieland ICE Detention Facility in Alvarado.

He fled political persecution from Venezuela and came to the United States in 2024 seeking asylum.

As part of the official asylum process, he went to his normal immigration check-in appointment in late March and was detained. He hasn’t been home since.

What they're saying:

Lucena’s wife, Karina Ramos, is pleading for help. She is a U.S. citizen and member of the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

"It’s just so defeating. You feel helpless. You are used to helping people 24/7 and now I am in a situation and there is no hope," she said. "I want to be a mother. I want to have a family. I want to have a home. And it’s just been really hard."

Karina Ramos and Juan Lucena

The couple hired an attorney who said Lucena has been to all his asylum appointments as required, has no criminal record, and has complied through the entire process.

"This is a textbook case," Attorney Michael Zumberg said. "He was paroled by the Department of Homeland Security. He has no criminal history. He is married to a U.S. citizen spouse who has been a firefighter in our community for over 10 years. He has work authorization. He is employed by a chef. They are starting a family together. They just got married. There is no reason for the department to just detain him and tear him away from his wife. They are doing everything they are supposed to do."

The other side:

ICE has not yet responded to FOX 4’s questions about Lucena’s case or why he was detained.

What's next:

The couple’s attorney said he is working to get Lucena’s parole reinstated, but the next asylum hearing isn’t until June.

Also, since Lucena and Ramos are legally married, an I-130 petition has been filed, which would allow Lucena to apply for a green card.

Ramos said she reached out to U.S Rep. Jake Elzey for help. The congressman’s office confirmed they are looking into the case.