Gov. Abbott activates state emergency resources ahead of severe storm threat

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The Brief Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources Sunday as severe storms packing 75 mph winds and large hail target most of Texas through Monday. Flash flooding and tornadoes are possible, with some regions expected to see up to 6 inches of rain and isolated totals as high as 10 inches. Search-and-rescue teams and swiftwater boat squads have been deployed to high-risk areas to assist local officials with potential life-saving operations.



Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources as a massive storm system threatens much of the state with hurricane-force winds, giant hail, and the risk of tornadoes.

Severe weather in Texas

The severe weather, expected to last through Monday morning, covers a vast footprint including West, North, East, Central, and South-Central Texas. Forecasters warned the system could produce wind gusts exceeding 75 mph and hail larger than 2 inches in diameter.

What they're saying:

"Texas is prepared to confront the severe storms that pose a threat to communities all across our state," Abbott said in a statement. He urged Texans to monitor local forecasts and warned motorists never to drive through flooded roadways, invoking the phrase, "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

Heavy rainfall is expected to be widespread, with some areas potentially seeing isolated totals of 3 to 6 inches, which could lead to significant flash flooding. As the system progresses, the threat is expected to shift toward the South and Southeast Texas coasts.

LIVE RADAR

In preparation, the governor has deployed a wide array of state assets to assist local officials, including:

Search and Rescue: Swiftwater and floodwater rescue boat squads and urban search and rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Forces 1, 2, and 3.

Aviation and Marine Support: Helicopters with hoist capabilities from the Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife, as well as Tactical Marine Units.

Infrastructure and Recovery: Texas Forest Service saw crews to clear debris from roads and Department of Transportation personnel to monitor highway conditions.

Medical and Utility Support: Emergency medical task forces with ambulances and all-terrain vehicles, along with monitors from the Public Utility Commission to coordinate power outage responses.

State agencies are also monitoring the state’s natural gas supply and water quality as the storms move through.

Officials encouraged residents to assemble emergency kits and check road conditions at DriveTexas.org before attempting to travel.