Gas prices in North Texas climb past $4 per gallon

The Brief Gas prices in North Texas have surged past $4 per gallon, rising approximately $0.25 in just one week. Global oil prices saw a slight drop Wednesday amid reports that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating a 14-point deal to end the war. A final agreement has not yet been reached, leaving it uncertain when local drivers might see significant relief at the pump.



Drivers in North Texas are feeling the impact of the war in the Middle East as gas prices continue to climb.

By the numbers:

Many stations in the Dallas- Fort Worth metroplex are now charging more than $4 per gallon for unleaded.

According to the Gas Buddy app, there are cheaper options across the metroplex at places like H-E-B and Costco in areas like Forney and Garland.

Related article

But the latest AAA Texas report has most of the region above the $4 mark. The average price is $.03 higher than a day ago and about $.25 higher than a week ago.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke to drivers who are feeling the pinch.

"Just the way the economy is and the way fuel prices are, I don’t know if I can maintain it. I’m trying to hang in there but here lately considered doing something different because the fuel prices keep going up and up," said Kervic Miles, a truck driver.

Related article

Big picture view:

The price of oil dropped on Wednesday morning with a new report that the United States and Iran may be close to reaching a deal to end the war.

That’s according to Axios, whose sources said negotiations are focused on 14 points that includes both sides lifting restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, Iran agreeing to suspend its nuclear program, and the U.S. releasing billions in frozen Iranian funds.

There’s no agreement yet.