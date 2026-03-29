Fundraiser launched for North Texas first responder following surgery complications

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The Brief A veteran North Texas firefighter is in intensive care following severe complications and two emergency surgeries linked to appendicitis. Steven Ramirez, a Crowley firefighter and U.S. Army veteran, faces a "long road to recovery" that has left both him and his wife unable to work. A "Help a Hero" campaign has been launched by the local fire department to assist the family with mounting medical bills and daily expenses.



A beloved North Texas firefighter and paramedic is fighting for his recovery in intensive care following severe complications from a sudden case of appendicitis.

Crowley firefighter in ICU

Big picture view:

Steven Ramirez, a veteran first responder with the Crowley Fire Department and vice president of the Crowley Professional Firefighters Association, has undergone two emergency surgeries over the past week. He remains in the ICU at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth in Burleson.

‘Legend on the softball field’

Colleagues and family describe Ramirez as a "legend" on the softball field and a man who "would do anything for anyone," drawing on a life of service that includes time in the U.S. Army before his career in fire and EMS. In addition to his role in Crowley, Ramirez also works part-time for IV Texas.

What they're saying:

"He is facing a long road to recovery before he is able to return to duty," the Crowley Professional Firefighters shared in a statement, urging the community to rally behind one of their own.

The medical crisis has hit the family doubly hard. Ramirez’s wife, Courtney, a nurse, has stepped away from her own job to remain by his bedside. With both unable to work, the local fire department and friends have launched a "Help a Hero" campaign to assist with mounting hospital bills and daily expenses.

What you can do:

Those looking to support the family can contribute through the Help a Hero campaign or the Crowley Professional Firefighters social media pages.