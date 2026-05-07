Fort Worth Zoo welcomes new baby elephant with a truly Texas name

The Brief The Fort Worth Zoo debuted Sam Houston, an Asian elephant calf born April 1. He weighed 285 pounds at birth, making him the largest Asian elephant calf ever born at the zoo. Sam Houston is part of a four-generation family and continues the zoo's tradition of Texas-themed elephant names.



The Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a new baby boy – an Asian elephant calf named Sam Houston.

What we know:

According to zoo officials, their newest edition was born on April 1 to mom, Bluebell, and dad, Romeo.

He is a full sibling to 3-year-old Travis, and half-sibling to 4-year-old Brazos and 8-month-old Lady Bird.

Sam Houston was a whopping 36 inches tall and 285 pounds when he was born.

Both he and his mother are doing great and are now ready for public viewing.

Dig deeper:

It’s Fort Worth Zoo’s tradition to give new baby elephants a Texas-themed name.

Sam Houston got his name because he is the largest calf ever born at the zoo.

"It felt only fitting to honor one of Texas’ most iconic figures, Sam Houston. Like his namesake, the zoo’s Sam Houston (yes, it’s a double name) represents strength, and a lasting legacy, joining the four-generation elephant family that reflects the rich heritage and enduring spirit of Texas," the Fort Worth Zoo said.

What's next:

Zoo patrons can see Sam Houston and his mom in the main Elephant Springs habitat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

In the future, both he and Lady Bird may be out together as they grow up alongside each other.

For now, the two babies are having supervised play dates behind the scenes with their mother so that they become more comfortable around one another.