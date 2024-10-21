Fort Worth shooting: Man fatally shot outside Fort Worth restaurant

The Brief 60-year-old Patrick Morgan was shot and killed in Fort Worth on Saturday night. Morgan sitting in a car, waiting for food outside a restaurant when he was shot. Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.



Fort Worth Police are hoping witnesses will come forward to help connect the dots on a shooting that left a man dead.

The victim was sitting in his car, waiting for food outside a Fort Worth restaurant on Saturday night when he was shot.

"The driver got out to go get some food and while he was getting the food all of a sudden someone shot at his passenger that was still sitting in the vehicle. So he came out there. Unfortunately, the passenger had been shot several times and was pronounced deceased on the scene," said Brad Perez, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

The shooting happened outside of Lulu's Lounge at the corner of Miller Avenue and Richardson Street.

The passenger who was shot and killed was later identified as 60-year-old Patrick Morgan of Mansfield.

Police are stopping short of saying Morgan was targeted, but they do say it's unlikely he was caught in crossfire.

"It seems like the shots were deliberately into that vehicle, so whether someone drove by or someone that just walked up and shot that will be figured out," said Perez.

Police say investigators are talking with the driver who left the vehicle to get food in hopes of piecing together a broader picture of what happened.

In the meantime, as the search for witnesses and possible surveillance video continues, police are asking for the public's help to identify possible suspects.

"It’s extremely unfortunate, so I’m sure that person is cooperating with the investigation, but we’re still asking for the public's help, but they know anything," said Perez.

If you have information that could help police with this search for a suspect, you're urged to contact the department.