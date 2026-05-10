Fort Worth police vehicle involved in crash, one person in critical condition

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The Brief A passenger is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a Chevrolet Malibu and a Fort Worth police vehicle crashed early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Camp Bowie Boulevard when the Malibu attempted a left turn on a flashing yellow arrow. It remains unclear if the officer involved was on duty or had emergency lights activated; a major accident investigation is currently underway.



A passenger is in critical condition following an early morning crash Sunday involving a Chevrolet Malibu and a Fort Worth Police patrol vehicle on Camp Bowie Boulevard, authorities said.

Crash involving Fort Worth police officer

What we know:

The crash happened at 4:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, a black Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound when the driver attempted to make a left turn on a flashing yellow arrow toward the 3400 block of Clayton Road.

As the Chevrolet turned, it was struck on the front passenger side by a black Ford Explorer traveling eastbound.

Fort Worth Emergency Medical Services took the passenger of the Chevrolet to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials confirmed that first responders performed CPR at the scene before the victim was taken in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Explorer has been identified as a Fort Worth Police officer.

What we don't know:

While the department has not yet confirmed if the officer was on duty or utilizing emergency lights and sirens at the time of the impact, a major accident investigation is currently underway.

The status of the officer’s injuries has not been released. The intersection remained closed for several hours Sunday morning as investigators from the department's Traffic Investigations Unit processed the scene.