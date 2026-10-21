Fort Worth police officer dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty

The Brief On Wednesday, October 21, the Fort Worth Police Department announced the passing of Officer Brian Gentry. Gentry suffered a medical emergency while on duty on October 20, and passed away in the ICU hours later on October 21. He had been with the department since 2004 and was assigned to the Fugitive Unit as a U.S.> Marshal's Task Force Officer.



Fort Worth Police announced one of their officers died on Wednesday after suffering an unexpected medical emergency while working in the line of duty.

What we know:

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced that Officer Brian Gentry passed away on October 21.

Ofc. Brian Gentry (CTSY: Fort Worth PD)

Gentry suffered a medical emergency while working on October 20, and was taken to a local hospital's emergency room. He died hours later in the ICU on October 21.

Gentry had been a part of the Fort Worth Police Department since 2004. He was assigned to the department's Fugitive Unit as a U.S. Marshal's Task Force Officer.

What we don't know:

Fort Worth PD did not share the nature of the medical emergency Gentry suffered.

What they're saying:

"The loss of a member of our department is deeply personal. Brian was one of our own, and his passing will be felt by the many people who had the privilege of working alongside him and calling him a friend," Garcia said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Brian’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this incredibly difficult time. As a department, we will come together to support one another and, most importantly, to support his family as they navigate this unimaginable loss."

"Please keep Brian’s family and the Fort Worth Police Department family close in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

What's next:

Fort Worth Police will share funeral arrangements for Gentry at a later date.