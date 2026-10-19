Fort Worth fire damages home and sheds

article

The Brief Fort Worth firefighters responded to a Monday afternoon fire on 28th Street that damaged a house and two adjacent sheds. One resident was treated on-scene for minor injuries; no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officials.



Fort Worth firefighters battled a blaze at a home on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire happened around 2 p.m. on a property off 28th Street.

When firefighters arrived, a home and two sheds were burning. A nearby home may have also suffered some damage.

Officials said there was one person home at the time and that person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.