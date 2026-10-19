Fort Worth fire damages home and sheds
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FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth firefighters battled a blaze at a home on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
The fire happened around 2 p.m. on a property off 28th Street.
When firefighters arrived, a home and two sheds were burning. A nearby home may have also suffered some damage.
Officials said there was one person home at the time and that person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: The Fort Worth Fire Department provided the information in this story.