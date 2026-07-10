Fort Worth data center moratorium requested by 5 council members

The Brief Five Fort Worth City Council members are requesting a temporary pause on all new data center construction to review and update local regulations. The push follows recent public meetings where community members flagged serious risks regarding high water and energy consumption, noise pollution, and heavy infrastructure demand. While the council is set to debate the issue in upcoming work sessions, it is currently unknown if the full council will pass the moratorium or when new rules would take effect.



Five Fort Worth City Council members are calling for a temporary pause on the construction of new data centers within the city limits.

It’s the latest in the ongoing debate about data centers in Tarrant County.

What we know:

The city of Fort Worth has four existing data centers with plans to build at least four more.

But there have been two recent public meetings about the developments where residents have shared concerns.

Because of that, Council members Carlos Flores, Mia Hall, Chris Nettles, Elizabeth Beck, and Jeanette Martinez believe additional conversations are necessary.

They want a temporary moratorium on new data centers to give the council time to discuss and refine regulations.

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What they're saying:

In a news release issued Thursday, the five council members said they are aware that data centers can help the local economy, but they want to be cautious moving forward with new construction due to the residents’ concerns.

They said there are multiple reasons data centers can be harmful to communities, including noise pollution, water and energy consumption, and infrastructure demand.

"We believe it is far more important to get these regulations right than rushed," they said. "We are requesting additional time for research and stakeholder engagement, so Fort Worth can adopt regulations that thoughtfully balance economic opportunity with the protection of our residents, neighborhoods, natural resources, and critical infrastructure."

What's next:

The Fort Worth City Council is expected to continue the debate during upcoming work sessions and meetings.