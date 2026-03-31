Fort Worth crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down eastbound I-30

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The Brief Emergency crews are on the scene of a major Tuesday morning collision involving an 18-wheeler near Cherry Lane in Fort Worth. Preliminary reports indicate the driver of a stalled big rig may have been killed in the eastbound lanes of the freeway. Police have not yet confirmed the total number of vehicles involved or if they are searching for any suspects.



Police are investigating a major crash on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on eastbound I-30 near Cherry Lane.

Early reports indicate a possible fatality involving the driver of a stalled 18-wheeler.

Images from SKY 4 showed the big rig on the side of the freeway, along with several police vehicles and wreckers.

All eastbound lanes of I-30 were shut down because of the police investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed the details of the crash or whether anyone was taken to the hospital or killed.

There’s no official word on the number of vehicles that were involved.

It’s not clear if police are searching for a suspect.