Dubai-based development for immigrants in Texas halts after state investigation

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The Brief A planned North Texas development for up to 20,000 migrants has been canceled. The decision follows a state investigation led by AG Ken Paxton. Lawmakers had raised concerns about security and strain on local resources.



A planned development in North Texas that reportedly aimed to house as many as 20,000 migrants, dubbed "Sharia City" by lawmakers, has been canceled after the state launched an investigation into it.

Kaufman County development canceled

The announcement came Thursday from AG Ken Paxton's office, saying Rep. Lance Gooden had confirmed the Kaufman County development that Texas lawmakers had dubbed "Sharia City" had ended its plans.

What they're saying:

"Because of the risks posed by the infiltration of sharia law into Texas, my office will work tirelessly to end any illegal scheme that seeks to subvert the Constitution and disrupt the American way of life," said Paxton. "I am glad to see that the developers of this ‘sharia city’ in Kaufman County have ceased their operations following my office’s investigation. My office will continue to investigate any potential threat to the safety and well-being of Texans."

‘Sharia City’

The backstory:

The decision to end the development comes after Paxton's investigation launched on Feb. 9.

In early February 2026, Paxton said residents had raised concerns about a Dubai-based development company’s plan to purchase thousands of acres near Kaufman, Texas. The developers’ had planned to create a "sustainable city" with the potential to house as many as 20,000 foreign nationals alarmed the surrounding communities.

Lawmakers were concerned that the influx of immigrants into rural Texas could pose national security risks. They said residents also feared the development could place a strain on the local water supply.