Driver arrested after fatal early morning crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas

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The Brief One woman died, and a juvenile is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision early Sunday on the North Central Expressway. The driver of a silver pickup truck was arrested at the scene after veering into a barrier and striking another vehicle. Authorities have not yet released the driver’s name or specific charges, pending their booking into the Dallas County Jail.



A woman is dead, and a juvenile is in serious condition following a multi-vehicle crash on the North Central Expressway early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Fatal crash on North Central Expressway

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a report of a major accident near North Henderson Avenue at 3:56 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver pickup truck traveling northbound veered across two lanes of traffic before striking a concrete barrier and a support pillar.

The silver truck then reentered the roadway and struck a red pickup truck, causing the second vehicle to crash into the concrete barrier and come to a stop in the lanes of travel. The silver truck continued forward before striking the barrier a second time.

Police said the silver truck was occupied by a driver and four passengers. All four passengers were taken to a local hospital, where an adult female later died from her injuries. A juvenile passenger remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The red truck was occupied by a driver and one passenger; the passenger was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

The driver of the silver truck was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the driver's name and specific charges will be released once they are booked into the Dallas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.