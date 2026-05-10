Driver arrested after fatal early morning crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas
DALLAS - A woman is dead, and a juvenile is in serious condition following a multi-vehicle crash on the North Central Expressway early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Fatal crash on North Central Expressway
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a report of a major accident near North Henderson Avenue at 3:56 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver pickup truck traveling northbound veered across two lanes of traffic before striking a concrete barrier and a support pillar.
The silver truck then reentered the roadway and struck a red pickup truck, causing the second vehicle to crash into the concrete barrier and come to a stop in the lanes of travel. The silver truck continued forward before striking the barrier a second time.
Police said the silver truck was occupied by a driver and four passengers. All four passengers were taken to a local hospital, where an adult female later died from her injuries. A juvenile passenger remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
The red truck was occupied by a driver and one passenger; the passenger was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.
The driver of the silver truck was arrested at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the driver's name and specific charges will be released once they are booked into the Dallas County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.