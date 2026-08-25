From 'Best Little Whorehouse' to Cowboys halftime: Dolly Parton’s Texas ties

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The Brief Country music icon Dolly Parton died Tuesday at 80. While Parton wasn't a Texan, she spent a lot of time in the Lone Star State performing and filming. Tributes from Texans poured in for the superstar.



Dolly Parton, the country music icon with a career spanning more than 60 years, has died at 80.

Parton's family made the announcement Tuesday.

Known for hits like "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," and "I Will Always Love You," Parton totaled more than 100 million worldwide sales and more than 1 billion streams. While Parton's connections to her home state of Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains are well known, the country superstar was also a frequent visitor to the Lone Star State.

‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ and ‘Wild Texas Wind’

Local perspective:

While being one of the biggest country music stars of all time, Parton also appeared in television and film.

Parton's acting roles would bring her to Texas for 1982's "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," a film where she starred alongside Burt Reynolds as brothel owner in rural Texas, who along with the sheriff, played by Reynolds, work to protect the brothel after it is targeted by a television reporter.

The movie was filmed at locations in Pflugerville, Austin and Hallettsville and was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for Best Picture—Musical or Comedy and Parton for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Parton would also star in the 1991 television movie "Wild Texas Wind", which centered around a singer, played by Parton, and her band as they became successful and the singer's abusive relationship with the band's manager, played by Gary Busey. The film also featured an appearance from Willie Nelson.

Dolly Parton performances in Texas

Acting wasn't the only thing Parton would do in Texas. The icon also made numerous appearances performing on stages across Texas.

According to ConcertArchives.org, Parton's last performance in Texas came on Thanksgiving in 2023, where she famously dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and performed at halftime of the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

Parton also appeared at SXSW in 2022 appearing at an event at the Moody Theater.

Even before her modern appearances, Parton was a staple in the Lone State State appearing at some of the state's most iconic venues. In 1977, she played at the famous Panther Hall in Fort Worth, Dallas' Reunion Arena in 1982 and the Johnson Space Center in Houston in 1989. A 2004 tour of the state had stops at the American Airlines Center, the Frank Erwin Center and Toyota Center.

Tributes pour in from Texans

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among many Texans who paused to remember Parton on Tuesday.

"So sad to lose the legend," Abbott said. "God bless Dolly."

Former congressman and current congressional nominee Colin Allred also paid tribute to the icon.

"She was an icon, a storyteller, and a generous soul who helped millions of children discover the joy of reading through her Imagination Library. Her music changed lives. So did her kindness," Allred said. "We will always love you, Dolly."

Attorney General Ken Paxton called Parton a "dear friend" of Texas.

"Dolly Parton grew up one of twelve kids in a two-room cabin and never forgot where she came from. She loved this country and loved the Lord, who today welcomes her with open arms," Paxton said. "The world has lost a legend and Texas has lost a dear friend."