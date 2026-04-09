Dog reunited with Irving owner after four years missing

The Brief Animal Control officers picked up a small terrier earlier this week in Fort Worth. They discovered the dog's name was Sunnie and had a microchip registered to an owner in Irving, who said she had been missing for four years. The officers promptly drove Sunnie to Irving to reunite her with her owner.



An Irving owner and her dog have been reunited four years after the pup went missing.

Dog and owner reunited after four years

What we know:

Earlier this week, Fort Worth Animal Control officers picked up a small cream terrier off the street.

They discovered the dog's name was Sunnie, and she had a microchip registered to an owner living in Irving.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sunnie the dog

When contacted, the owner said the dog had been missing for four years.

The Animal Control officers drove Sunnie out to Irving to reunite Sunnie with her owner.

What they're saying:

"Without hesitation, our officers made the drive to Irving to reunite Sunnie with her owner, turning what started as a routine call into a moment no one will forget. We’re so grateful for the dedication of our Animal Control Officers who help make reunions like this possible every day," Fort Worth Animal Care & Control wrote in a Facebook post.