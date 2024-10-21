Collin County sex assault suspect may have more victims, police say

article

The Brief 37-year-old Detaron Fenley of Allen was arrested in Plano for aggravated sexual assault. Plano police say he regularly communicates with women on dating apps who may be sex workers. They believe he could have additional victims in the DFW area.



Plano police arrested a man they believe may be preying on women in the sex trade industry.

Detaron Lee Fenley, a 37-year-old from Allen, is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Police didn’t release any information about the alleged assault but said Fenley frequently communicates with women on dating apps who may be sex workers.

They believe he could have other potential victims in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Plano Police Department’s Special Victims Unit’s tip line at 972-941-2044.