Dallas Zoo asks public to help name new Sumatran tiger cub

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The Brief Two Sumatran tiger cubs were born at the Dallas Zoo in February. The zoo is asking the public to help name the female cub through donations, which will go towards the zoo's conservation efforts and care for animals. According to the Dallas Zoo, Sumatran tigers are a critically endangered species, with fewer than 600 of the species remaining in the wild.



The Dallas Zoo welcomed in two Sumatran tiger cubs in February, and now they're seeking the public's help in naming one of them.

Local perspective:

The two cubs, a male and a female, were born to mother Sukacita (Suki) and father Kuasa on Feb. 22. The babies both weighed around 2.5 pounds at birth.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CTSY: Dallas Zoo

What you can do:

Now, the Dallas Zoo is asking the public to help name the female cub. The zoo will run a donations-based voting contest to pick a name for the baby tiger.

Anyone who makes a donation to the Dallas Zoo can vote between three names: Rina, Alya, and Merapi.

The donations will go towards the zoo's animal care and conservation efforts.

Voting is open now and will run until April 20. You can find the link to vote here.

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Zoo notes that Sumatran tigers are the smallest tiger subspecies, and are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Natures.

Less than 600 individuals remain in the wild.

What they're saying:

"Our team is thrilled to share this special moment with our community," said Stephanie Allard, Ph.D. Chief Mission Officer/EVP of Animal Care & Conservation at the Dallas Zoo. "This naming contest is a fun and impactful way for guests to connect with these incredible animals while directly supporting conservation efforts that protect tigers in the wild."