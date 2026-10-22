Dallas Weather: Warm and dry afternoons continue

The Brief North Texans can expect low humidity and temperatures in the 80s through the weekend. Potential for more active weather and rain area-wide approaching Halloween weekend. An air quality alert is in effect for Thursday, with rain chances remaining low until closer to Halloween.



Another warm and dry afternoon is on the way for North Texas as comfortable weather continues across the region.

What we know:

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s over the next several days.

Humidity levels will stay low, making conditions feel pleasant despite the above-average heat.

Morning temperatures started in the 50s across much of the region, including 55 degrees in Sulphur Springs and 59 degrees in Dallas and Fort Worth. Dry air and clear skies allowed temperatures to drop overnight, but those same conditions will lead to a fast warm-up in the afternoon.

An air quality alert is in effect for Thursday.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

What's next:

High clouds will begin moving into the area late Thursday and continue through the weekend

Temperatures will drop slightly by Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Thicker clouds will arrive by Monday, keeping temperatures in the 70s for most of the region.

Radar: North Texas

Looking ahead to the weekend

Timeline:

Thursday through Sunday: Rain-free with highs in the 80s and increasing cloud cover.

Monday night into Tuesday: Very low rain chances, primarily west of Dallas-Fort Worth. Eastern areas will likely remain dry.

Late next week: Potential for more active weather and rain area-wide approaching Halloween weekend.

DFW Allergies