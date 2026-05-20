Dallas Weather: Incoming storms threaten Memorial Day weekend travel

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The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth residents will see a brief reprieve from severe weather on Wednesday before a series of disturbances brings renewed rain chances to North Texas. Heavy downpours and an isolated flash flooding threat will return Thursday, keeping the region under an unsettled weather pattern heading into the holiday weekend. Daily storm chances ranging from 30% to 60% could impact Memorial Day weekend travel and outdoor plans through Sunday.



North Texans will see a brief reprieve from severe weather Wednesday before a continuous stretch of rain and thunderstorms returns ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Wednesday Forecast

Expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with low rain chances. The highest probability for daytime showers sits south and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

High temperatures will range from the mid-70s to mid-80s with light winds. A new weather disturbance is expected to approach the region tonight.

Thursday Forecast: Increased Flood Risk

Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will spread into North Texas on Thursday, bringing an isolated flash flooding threat throughout the day. While the overall risk of severe weather remains low, a few stronger storms could produce frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

An unsettled weather pattern will remain locked in place through the holiday weekend. Multiple disturbances will keep daily storm chances in the forecast.

While the weekend will not be a total washout, rain chances will hover between 30% and 60% from Friday through Sunday. Travelers should prepare for potential roadway delays and monitor airline schedules.