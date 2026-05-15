Dallas weather: Storms possible Friday, monitoring severe potential late this weekend

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The Brief North Texas residents should prepare for a warm and windy Friday with isolated storms possible during the afternoon and evening commute. While Saturday remains mostly dry and humid with highs near 90 degrees, an unsettled weather pattern arrives late Sunday as a cold front nears the region. We are continuing to monitor the potential for strong to severe storms and widespread rain chances that will likely persist through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.



Get ready, North Texas! Rain and storm chances return this weekend. Coverage will likely increase next week as a cold front approaches the state.

Friday Forecast

A weak disturbance moving overhead will bring a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. It will be windy and very warm today, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to 90 degrees and wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

Isolated showers and storms are possible in the DFW Metroplex late this afternoon. These storms are not expected to be severe, and rainfall totals should remain light.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be warm and breezy, with temperatures in the low 90s. The humid and windy conditions will persist throughout the weekend.

Another disturbance may trigger storms late Sunday. While many areas will remain dry, isolated storms are possible, primarily west of the Metroplex.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will return to near-normal levels early next week as a cold front arrives. Daily rain and storm chances are expected to persist through the end of the week.

While the timing remains uncertain, we are monitoring the potential for strong to severe weather. Expect better chances for widespread rain across all of North Texas by midweek.

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