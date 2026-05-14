Dallas weather: Highs in the 90s followed by weekend severe storm risk

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The Brief Summerlike heat arrives this weekend with highs in the 90s before a severe storm threat brings a risk of large hail and damaging winds late Sunday. Warm and muggy conditions will dominate through Saturday, but a cold front approaching North Texas will trigger waves of showers and storms starting Monday. High allergy levels for tree and grass pollen will linger through the weekend while mold levels are forecast to rise significantly by Tuesday.



Conditions will feel more like summer as we head into the weekend. Rain chances return late Sunday and continue into next week, bringing the threat of severe weather, including large hail and damaging winds.

Thursday Forecast

Expect a south breeze and increasing high clouds today. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s.

Weekend Forecast

Isolated storms are possible throughout the weekend in North Texas, with a chance for small hail. From Friday through Sunday, strong south winds will pull Gulf air into the region, keeping conditions warm and muggy. Morning lows will only drop into the upper 60s to mid-70s, while afternoon highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

While a dryline will trigger storms to the west, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will likely remain "capped" Friday and Saturday. A stronger disturbance is expected to produce storms late Sunday afternoon. If these develop, the primary hazards will be large hail and damaging winds.

DFW Air Quality Alert

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the DFW area. Light winds and warm temperatures have pushed ozone levels into the "moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups" range. Children, elderly and those with respiratory issues should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the afternoon and evening.

7-Day Forecast

A cold front approaching from the north will bring higher storm chances beginning Monday. While waves of showers and storms are expected throughout next week, rain will be scattered, meaning not everyone in North Texas will see precipitation every day. Temperatures will settle back into the 80s.

Allergy Alert

Tree and grass pollen levels will return to high Saturday and are expected to linger. According to AccuWeather, residents should keep windows and doors closed during peak season, especially on windy days.

Experts recommend avoiding outdoor activities in the early morning and showering after coming indoors to remove allergens. While ragweed levels remain low, mold levels are forecast to rise to high levels by Tuesday.