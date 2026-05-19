Dallas Traffic Alert: Deadly head-on crash closes southbound Central Expressway
DALLAS - Portions of a North Dallas highway remain closed Tuesday morning following a fatal, overnight head-on crash, officials said.
Wrong-way crash on North Dallas highway
What we know:
Several drivers called 911 early Tuesday to report a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of Central Expressway.
Dallas firefighters responded to the major crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75, just north of Royal Lane, around 1:30 a.m.
First responders found an SUV and a sedan that had collided head-on. Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage.
One victim died at the scene, and another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
As of 6 a.m., the crash scene remains active while the investigation continues.
Fatal North Dallas Crash (Terry Van Sickle)
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the driver was traveling the wrong way. Authorities have not disclosed whether the wrong-way driver or the other motorist died at the scene.
The condition of the injured person taken to the hospital remains unknown, and no victims have been identified.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue officials at the scene of the crash.