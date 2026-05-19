Dallas Traffic Alert: Deadly head-on crash closes southbound Central Expressway

The Brief Drivers in North Dallas face major delays Tuesday morning after an overnight wrong-way crash closed sections of U.S. 75 near Royal Lane. Emergency crews responded to the head-on collision around 1:30 a.m., where they extricated one individual and reported one fatality at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and commuters are advised to seek alternate routes while the southbound lanes remain closed.



Portions of a North Dallas highway remain closed Tuesday morning following a fatal, overnight head-on crash, officials said.

Wrong-way crash on North Dallas highway

What we know:

Several drivers called 911 early Tuesday to report a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of Central Expressway.

Dallas firefighters responded to the major crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75, just north of Royal Lane, around 1:30 a.m.

First responders found an SUV and a sedan that had collided head-on. Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage.

One victim died at the scene, and another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of 6 a.m., the crash scene remains active while the investigation continues.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fatal North Dallas Crash (Terry Van Sickle)

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the driver was traveling the wrong way. Authorities have not disclosed whether the wrong-way driver or the other motorist died at the scene.

The condition of the injured person taken to the hospital remains unknown, and no victims have been identified.