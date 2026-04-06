Dallas Stars ban fan after video shows apparent Nazi salute at game
DALLAS - The Dallas Stars have indefinitely banned a fan following an investigation into a gesture made during a December game that appeared to resemble a Nazi salute.
Dallas Stars issue ban
What we know:
In a statement, the Stars said they identified and spoke with the individual who purchased the tickets before issuing the ban from American Airlines Center.
The decision follows an investigation launched after a video clip circulated on social media last week.
Gesture during game triggers probe
The footage, taken during the Stars’ 5-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 21, appeared to show multiple fans repeatedly raising and extending their right arms in a manner that imitates a Nazi salute.
The American Airlines Center conducted the review in connection with the incident, after it drew attention online and prompted calls for action.
New safety measures and staff training
Dig deeper:
In addition to the ban, the Stars said they will increase in-arena messaging about the team’s fan code of conduct and how attendees can report violations. The organization also said it will prioritize additional staff training to better identify and respond to similar situations.
Dallas Stars statement
What they're saying:
The Dallas Stars spokesperson said the following in a statement to FOX 4:
"Any type of discriminatory or hateful behavior will not be tolerated and has no place in our arena. Creating and sustaining environments that are inclusive, safe and respectful is a non-negotiable for the Dallas Stars."
NHL Fan Code of Conduct
What's next:
Like other NHL teams, the Stars include a pregame segment outlining expectations for fan behavior and the consequences of violations. The league’s fan code of conduct emphasizes respect, inclusion, safety and empowerment, and prohibits gestures or behavior that demean individuals or groups based on identity.
It is not immediately clear whether additional individuals seen in the video would face disciplinary action.
The Source: Information i this article was provided by the Dallas Stars.