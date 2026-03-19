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Dallas Fire: School building 'gutted' at Pleasant Grove church

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Published  March 19, 2026 7:41am CDT
Pleasant Grove
FOX 4
article

Pleasant Grove church fire (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief

    • A fast-moving fire "gutted" a school building at Iglesia El Sembrador in Pleasant Grove early Thursday morning, leaving the structure a total loss.
    • Dallas firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find the one-story brick building engulfed in flames, though they were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the main church sanctuary.
    • While church members confirmed the building served as a vital school for local children, officials report that no injuries were sustained and investigators are currently working to determine the cause.

DALLAS - An early morning fire "gutted" a school building at a Dallas church Thursday, according to fire officials.

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Pleasant Grove church fire (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to the blaze at Iglesia El Sembrador in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the one-story brick building engulfed but were able to quickly bring the flames under control.

Fire officials said the structure was a total loss. Church members told FOX 4 the building served as a school for local children. 

No injuries were reported in the incident.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. It remains unclear if the building was occupied at the time the fire started.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas firefighters at the scene.

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