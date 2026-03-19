Dallas Fire: School building 'gutted' at Pleasant Grove church
DALLAS - An early morning fire "gutted" a school building at a Dallas church Thursday, according to fire officials.
Pleasant Grove church fire (Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Dallas firefighters responded to the blaze at Iglesia El Sembrador in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the one-story brick building engulfed but were able to quickly bring the flames under control.
Fire officials said the structure was a total loss. Church members told FOX 4 the building served as a school for local children.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
What we don't know:
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. It remains unclear if the building was occupied at the time the fire started.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas firefighters at the scene.