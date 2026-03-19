Dallas Fire: School building 'gutted' at Pleasant Grove church

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The Brief A fast-moving fire "gutted" a school building at Iglesia El Sembrador in Pleasant Grove early Thursday morning, leaving the structure a total loss. Dallas firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find the one-story brick building engulfed in flames, though they were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the main church sanctuary. While church members confirmed the building served as a vital school for local children, officials report that no injuries were sustained and investigators are currently working to determine the cause.



An early morning fire "gutted" a school building at a Dallas church Thursday, according to fire officials.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pleasant Grove church fire (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to the blaze at Iglesia El Sembrador in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood just after 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the one-story brick building engulfed but were able to quickly bring the flames under control.

Fire officials said the structure was a total loss. Church members told FOX 4 the building served as a school for local children.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. It remains unclear if the building was occupied at the time the fire started.