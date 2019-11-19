Dallas Cowboys serve Thanksgiving meals at Salvation Army

article

Dallas Cowboys players served an early Thanksgiving meal to people in need on Tuesday.

The players helping is a long tradition at the Salvation Army, a longtime partner of the Cowboys.

Tight end Jason Witten and other veterans were among the players who served at the Salvation Army in Dallas. Rookies served at Fort Worth's Salvation Army site.

Players said they have an obligation to give back to those in need.

“That's what it's all about at the end of the day. We play football for a living, but this is what it's about. It's about the community. We enjoy doing it, it's an honor to be here,” said Cowboys center Joe Looney.

People got free eye exams and glasses, if needed. They also received gifts to help them stay warm in the winter months.