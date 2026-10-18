Dallas Cowboys lose 23-13 to Green Bay Packers after scoreless first half

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The Brief Green Bay built a 17-0 halftime lead and held off a late Dallas rally to earn a 23-13 victory on Sunday night. Dak Prescott threw two first-half interceptions as the Cowboys managed only 48 yards before halftime, dropping the team to 2-4 overall. Jordan Love threw for 276 yards and a touchdown to keep Green Bay in control throughout the second half and improve the Packers to 4-2.



The Dallas Cowboys were unable to recover from a scoreless first half Sunday night, losing 23-13 to the Green Bay Packers.

The loss dropped Dallas to 2-4, while Green Bay improved to 4-2.

Cowboys struggle to find offense early

What we know:

Green Bay took a 17-0 lead into halftime after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, followed by a field goal and another touchdown in the second.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half as Dallas struggled to sustain drives against a Packers' defense that entered the game with seven interceptions on the season.

Dallas managed only 48 total yards in the first half and did not reach the end zone until the third quarter.

Packers maintain control after halftime

Dig deeper:

Dallas finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when running back Javonte Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting Green Bay’s lead to 17-7. The Packers answered with a 44-yard field goal from Trey Smack before adding another field goal early in the fourth quarter to take a 23-7 lead.

The Cowboys mounted a late scoring drive, with Prescott finding his receiver for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds remaining. The Cowboys then tried to cut the deficit to one possession with a two-point conversion, but Prescott’s pass to CeeDee Lamb fell incomplete.

The Packers recovered the onside kick attempt and ran out the remaining time.

Prescott, Cowboys offense fall short

By the numbers:

Prescott completed 34 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Lamb caught nine of those passes for 70 receiving yards, while George Pickens added six receptions for 73 yards. Flournoy led Dallas with seven catches and had the team’s only receiving touchdown.

Packers' quarterback Jordan Love completed 23 passes for 276 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception. The Packers finished with 318 total yards compared with 303 for Dallas, but Green Bay controlled the game on third down, converting 11 of 18 attempts.

What's next:

Dallas will return home looking to rebound after consecutive losses.