Crash in Pleasant Grove area of Dallas leaves one dead, another injured

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The Brief One driver is dead and another was injured early Sunday morning after a pickup truck ran a red light and struck an SUV on South Buckner Boulevard in Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the deceased pickup driver has not yet been released pending family notification, and the police investigation is ongoing.



A driver is dead and another was injured early Sunday morning after a pickup truck ran a red light and struck an SUV in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas, police said.

Fatal Pleasant Grove crash

Dallas Police responded to the two-vehicle collision in the 5500 block of South Buckner Boulevard at 1:10 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pickup truck failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and collided with the SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the driver's identity pending family notification.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with injuries that officials described as non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.