Baylor fires head coach Dave Aranda after Kansas loss

The Brief Baylor fired head coach Dave Aranda after more than six seasons. The move follows a 25-24 loss to Kansas where the Bears blew a fourth-quarter lead. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will serve as the interim head coach for the season.



Baylor fired head coach Dave Aranda after more than six seasons with the football program.

What we know:

The decision comes just a day after Baylor blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost to Kansas 25-24.

Joe Klanderman, the Bears defensive coordinator, will step in as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

WACO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Dave Aranda of the Baylor Bears looks on during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Zach Del Bello/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Aranda led Baylor to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 title in 2021.

Since that championship run, the Bears have only posted one winning season.