Authorities investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in near Seagoville

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The Brief A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 175 near South Belt Line Road late Saturday night left at least one person dead. Emergency responders found two heavily damaged cars on opposite sides of the highway, with at least one driver ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released, it is unclear if there are other injuries, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead late Saturday night in southeast Dallas County.

Driver ejected in rollover crash

What we know:

Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene near U.S. Highway 175 and South Belt Line Road, located a few miles northwest of Seagoville, at about 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found two heavily damaged cars resting on opposite sides of the highway. One vehicle had flipped onto its roof in the eastbound lanes, while the second vehicle came to a rest blocking a westbound lane.

According to investigators, at least one of the drivers was ejected from their vehicle during the impact. That individual was found dead in the roadway.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, and it remains unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.