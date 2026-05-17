Authorities investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in near Seagoville
DALLAS - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead late Saturday night in southeast Dallas County.
Driver ejected in rollover crash
What we know:
Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the scene near U.S. Highway 175 and South Belt Line Road, located a few miles northwest of Seagoville, at about 10:45 p.m.
Upon arrival, emergency responders found two heavily damaged cars resting on opposite sides of the highway. One vehicle had flipped onto its roof in the eastbound lanes, while the second vehicle came to a rest blocking a westbound lane.
According to investigators, at least one of the drivers was ejected from their vehicle during the impact. That individual was found dead in the roadway.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, and it remains unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas County Sheriff's deputies on the scene.