Assault reported at Dallas bar being investigated as a hate crime

Dallas police are investigating an assault reported at a Dallas bar early Sunday morning as a hate crime.

The assault was reported at Liquid Zoo, located in the 2500 block of Knight Street, at about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.

According to police, responding officers were told by several different people who were working inside the bar that they had been assaulted by two men.

The victims also told police that the two suspects were using homophobic slurs.

The Dallas Police Department said their Crimes Against Persons Division will be investigating this case as a hate crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Dallas Police Department Assault Detective Derek Gaffney at 214-671-3703 or email derek.gaffney@dallascityhall.com.