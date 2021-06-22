New suspect identified in deadly 6th Street shooting, charges against 2 others dropped

Authorities say they are looking for a new suspect in connection to the deadly 6th Street shooting that happened on June 12.

At a news conference, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon and Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced that authorities have identified as De'Ondre White as the person they believe is responsible for the death of Douglas Kantor and for the injuries to most of the other victims.

The shooting on June 12 left one dead and 13 others injured.

Garza and Chacon say authorities are actively looking for White and that new witness testimony has provided a better idea of what happened that night.

White is considered armed and dangerous and if you have information about White's whereabouts you're asked to contact police.

DA Garza also announced that the charges against the other two suspects are being dropped based on new information in the case.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SIXTH STREET ON JUNE 12?

Court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin indicate the shooting is believed to have started as a dispute between rival groups of teenagers.

Early Saturday morning the two groups encountered each other. Eyewitness accounts on what happened next vary. But ultimately, a verbal argument ensued. That argument escalated and multiple people pulled out weapons. It is unclear how many people fired.

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street on Saturday, June 12.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man from Michigan, died from his injuries. Douglas Kantor was in Austin visiting friends when he was fatally shot in the popular nightlife district.

Kantor was originally from Airmont, New York, according to his family. He had been living in Michigan, having completed a bachelor's degree at Michigan State in computer engineering. He went on to receive a master’s degree in business and recently purchased his first house. He worked as a product manager at Ford Motor Company.

In a statement, his family told FOX 7 Austin "...he was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of ten years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

13 other people were injured in the mass shooting on Sixth Street, including Adrianna Salazar. She was shot in the popular nightlife district while celebrating her 19th birthday Saturday.

A bullet passed through the Northeast Early College High School graduate’s right leg, shattering the bone. It remains lodged in her left leg. Doctors implanted a metal rod in her right leg.