Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl

Waxahachie Police issued an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson.

Jackson was last seen Friday night around 8:00 p.m. along the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in south Dallas. She was wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering.

She is described as a black female, standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Waxahachie police confirmed to Fox 4 that Jackson had been missing since June 17 and that they received information overnight that confirmed she had been abducted and that her well-being was at risk.

If you have any information regarding this abduction you are asked to call the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4563.