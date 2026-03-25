6-year-old girl killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - A 6-year-old girl died in a crash involving a dump truck in Arlington early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 near the U.S. Highway 287 interchange.
Arlington police said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra became distracted by something in the back seat, causing them to take their eyes off the road. The car then collided with the rear end of a dump truck.
A 6-year-old girl who police believe may have unbuckled her seatbelt in the back seat died from her injuries.
The driver of the car and a second child were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The dump truck driver was not hurt.
What we don't know:
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Arlington Police Department.