6-year-old girl killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington

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The Brief A 6-year-old girl died early Wednesday morning after a car struck the back of a dump truck on I-20 in Arlington. Police say the driver became distracted by something in the back seat, causing the collision. The little girl may have unbuckled her seatbelt, and died from her injuries. A second child and the driver are hospitalized.



A 6-year-old girl died in a crash involving a dump truck in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 near the U.S. Highway 287 interchange.

Arlington police said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra became distracted by something in the back seat, causing them to take their eyes off the road. The car then collided with the rear end of a dump truck.

A 6-year-old girl who police believe may have unbuckled her seatbelt in the back seat died from her injuries.

The driver of the car and a second child were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The dump truck driver was not hurt.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released.