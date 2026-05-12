52-year-old Rockwall County construction worker killed in excavator accident

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The Brief A 52-year-old Kaufman man was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by an excavator at a construction site in McLendon-Chisholm. First responders arrived at the intersection of Costa Verde and Torrente drives shortly before 3:30 p.m., where the victim, identified as William Werner, was pronounced dead. The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.



A 52-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon at a construction site in Rockwall County after being struck by an excavator, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Rockwall County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the scene near the intersection of Costa Verde Drive and Torrente Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Emergency personnel found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as William Werner, of Kaufman, Texas.

Dig deeper:

Preliminary reports indicate Werner was run over by an excavator while working at the site.

The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine exactly what led to the fatal incident.