52-year-old Rockwall County construction worker killed in excavator accident
ROCKWALL, Texas - A 52-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon at a construction site in Rockwall County after being struck by an excavator, according to the sheriff’s office.
What we know:
Rockwall County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the scene near the intersection of Costa Verde Drive and Torrente Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Emergency personnel found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the victim as William Werner, of Kaufman, Texas.
Dig deeper:
Preliminary reports indicate Werner was run over by an excavator while working at the site.
The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine exactly what led to the fatal incident.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office.