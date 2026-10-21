3 children dead, 2 critical after Canton house fire
CANTON, Texas - Three children died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Canton, officials said.
What we know:
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
When units arrived, they learned three people had escaped the house, but four children remained inside. Fire crews entered the home and found the children.
Officials confirmed an 8-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl died in the fire.
Emergency crews life-lined a 10-year-old boy to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
An adult victim is also in critical condition, officials said.
Ambulances took the other two occupants to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say what caused the fire or release the identities of the victims.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office.