2 people shot outside North Texas school after youth basketball game

article

Fort Worth police confirmed that two people were shot Sunday evening outside the North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus, where school officials said a youth basketball game was played.

Officers were called to the school just before 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. The shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot.

Police said that two people were shot. One adult has non-life threatening injuries, and the other victim's status is not yet known, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Crowley ISD said there was a youth basketball game going on at that time, but it was not a Crowley ISD event.

A youth basketball league rents out the facility for their games.

No further details have been released at this time.