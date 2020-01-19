2 people shot outside North Texas school after youth basketball game
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police confirmed that two people were shot Sunday evening outside the North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus, where school officials said a youth basketball game was played.
Officers were called to the school just before 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. The shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot.
Police said that two people were shot. One adult has non-life threatening injuries, and the other victim's status is not yet known, police confirmed.
A spokesperson for Crowley ISD said there was a youth basketball game going on at that time, but it was not a Crowley ISD event.
A youth basketball league rents out the facility for their games.
No further details have been released at this time.