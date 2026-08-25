2 Fort Worth firefighters hurt while fighting overnight house fire

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The Brief Two Fort Worth firefighters were hospitalized after wind gusts trapped and burned them while fighting a house fire on Crowley Road. Three residents escaped unharmed and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire and the severity of the firefighters' injuries remain unknown.



Two firefighters were hurt battling a house fire in south Fort Worth overnight.

What we know:

The fire started around 11 p.m. on Monday at a two-story home on Crowley Road, south of Interstate 20.

While two firefighters were on the second floor, a strong wind gust swept through the home. The wind pushed the flames all around the room, burning the firefighters.

The firefighters called for help and were rescued within five minutes, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

What they're saying:

"It sounds like from about the time that some of the doors and stuff failed on the south part of the structure with those wind gusts coming through, it was acting almost like a blowtorch to our guys who were on the second story trying to put the fire out," said Craig Trojacek, a spokesman for the department.

Trojacek said the wind gusts were around 25 miles per hour at the time.

"And this house just sat there the correct way to where that wind came straight through and just shot it through the house while we had crews up there on the second floor," he said.

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What we don't know:

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries is not yet known.

One is now being treated at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. The other was sent to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.

What's next:

Three people who lived in the home were displaced but not hurt. They are now getting help from the American Red Cross.