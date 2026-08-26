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Last updated:  Aug 26, 2026 - 11:15 AM CDT

Yella Beezy Trial: Testimony to begin in alleged gunman Kewon White’s case

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Yella Beezy Trial: Testimony to begin in alleged gunman Kewon White’s case

Testimony is expected to begin on Wednesday in the murder-for-hire trial involving two Dallas rappers.

On Tuesday, a jury was seated in the case for the first of three defendants. Kewon White is the gunman accused of killing rapper MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, on Interstate 35 in 2020.

Prosecutors allege that rival rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, hired White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White is already serving time for an unrelated gun charge. He now faces capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder. Prosecutors said he was in the car with White and was seen in surveillance video walking up Noble while wearing a ski mask.

White’s trial is expected to last about two weeks. Trials for Conway and Brown should follow.

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